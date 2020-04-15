Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level!

Today, we chat with photographers and creative artists Charles and Jennifer Maring! They share their journey, and how we can all grow as creative artists when we step outside of our comfort zone.

In particular, we cover:

Their background and how they got started

The things they’ve done to change the focus of their business

How they have become diverse outside of photography

How they come up with ideas

How Together in Style came about

The challenges they face

What they’re doing during the pandemic

How they foster creativity during this time

Tips to grow outside of your comfort zone

Their dynamic as a couple getting through the pandemic

Advice for photographers starting out

They can be found at:

