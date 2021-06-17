Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with the dynamic duo, Bobbi Lane and Lee Varis!

We discuss:

Their background and how they got started in the photography industry

How they survived the pandemic

The importance of continuing education

What photographers need to do to get their business back on track

The challenges of working with a spouse

Future educational programs they have coming up

Advice for photographers just starting out

Images copyright © Bobbi Lane

You can find Bobbi Lane and Lee Varis at:

