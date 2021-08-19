Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with Ali Furtwangler from NowILayMeDowntoSleep.org (NILMDTS) about the massive impact photographers are having with grieving families via their organization.

We discuss:

Ali’s journey that brought her to photography

The importance of giving back to grieving families

to grieving families The massive impact of becoming a NILMDTS photographer

The benefits of joining NILMDTS, as opposed to trying to do it on your own

The myths of dealing with grieving families

Recruiter volunteer month coming up in September

coming up in September How to get involved with NowILayMeDowntoSleep.org

Photos copyright NowILayMeDownToSleep.org

