The InFocus Interview Show special edition with Joe Edelman and Roberto Valenzuela | Photofocus Podcast May 3, 2019

Infocus Interview Show with Joe Edelman and Roberto Valenzuela | Photofocus Podcast May 3, 2019 by Photofocus

In this “Best Of” InFocus Interviews episode, Olympus Visionary photographer, author and photo educator Joe Edelman shares his insight on why he shot an assignment using the JPEG format and not RAW. Then it’s Photographer, Educator, Author and a Canon Explorer of Light, Roberto Valenzuela. Roberto shares tips on how he uses Light to Communicate.

