The InFocus Interview Show special edition with Joe Edelman and Roberto Valenzuela | Photofocus Podcast May 3, 2019

Infocus Interview Show with Joe Edelman and Roberto Valenzuela | Photofocus Podcast May 3, 2019 by Photofocus In this “Best Of” InFocus Interviews episode, Olympus Visionary photographer, author and photo educator Joe Edelman shares his insight on why he shot an assignment using the JPEG format and not RAW. Then it’s Photographer, Educator, Author and a Canon Explorer of Light, Roberto Valenzuela. Roberto shares tips on how he uses Light to Communicate.

In this “Best Of” InFocus Interviews episode:

Olympus Visionary photographer, author and photo educator Joe Edelman shares his insight on why he shot an assignment using the JPEG format and not RAW. Then it’s Photographer, Educator, Author and a Canon Explorer of Light, Roberto Valenzuela. Roberto shares tips on how he uses Light to Communicate.

We’d like to hear from you!

Here’s your chance to interact with the team by leaving a follow-up question in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest host on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! ThinkTapLearn.com, Luminar by Skylum Software