You just never know what you might learn when attending photography education events. Over the years I’ve been an avid learner and much comes from attending seminars, conventions and workshops.

Why attend photography education events

I’ve been a professional photographer for over 25 years. I messed about with making photo images for 13 years prior to that. Yet I still attend as many education events as possible. My feeling is it’s probably impossible to master photography. You can certainly become proficient in certain areas of image creation but to truly master photography in all its forms is a lifetime commitment. And, I’m in for the long haul.

Over the years many people have asked why I keep going to these events when I am an industry educator and have been for over 20 years. Below I’ll share a classic example.

This example comes from a recent landscape photography conference hosted by Scott Kelby’s Kelby One Live Events. Top speakers such as Deborah Sandidge, Scott Kelby, Moose Peterson, Rich Bernabe and many more. There was a Platypod presentation as part of the conference. Larry Becker was relating a story about a technique he heard Rick Sammon share. Rick told how he makes sometimes makes his own reflecting pool by taking a low camera angle and pouring out a bottle of water.

Pushing an idea

I know an area in Sedona, AZ, that is occasionally photographed with water reflections. Unfortunately, I live in a drought area where substantial rains are few and far between. I remembered the thought of building your own reflection pool from the conference. Knowing that a small bottle of water wouldn’t make a dent in the porous red rock surface. I hiked in about a mile with 50 pounds (6.5 gallons) of water, and searched out an area that would make a small pool without running away and was able to create images with a foreground reflection of Cathedral Rock. Magic!

Side note: A dog came by and decided to drink some of the water. People who knew what I was doing were a little upset. I said, “No worries! Animals first.”

Educate yourself always

I recommend always keeping an open mind to increase your photo education. Whether it be reading photography magazines, sharing ideas with fellow photographers or attending seminars or conventions. Fellow Photofocus author, Sara Kempner agrees. Check out her article on the benefits of investing in photography workshops.

There is always something new to learn, or in some cases, relearn because you forgot about an idea.

