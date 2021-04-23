After a lot of build up and hype since they were initially announced last year, Apple’s new AirTags are officially ready to order. I just put in an order myself, and as a photographer, I see a lot of use cases outside of just putting one on your keychain.

If you haven’t heard of AirTags yet, they’re a bluetooth tracking device for your stuff. Meaning, if you can’t find your keys in the morning, you can open the Find My app on your iPhone and quickly locate them.

Photo courtesy of Apple

If you’ve heard of Tile, or have some of their trackers, these might sound pretty familiar.

Find your stuff

After a bit of research, I found that Moment is making some AirTag accessories aimed at photographers. Their Stretch Fabric Mount for AirTags is perfect to stick in a camera bag. Because the mount covers up the AirTag, it’s not obvious what’s inside, and easily blends in to the bag.

The Stretch Fabric Mount for AirTags, by Moment, lets you stick an AirTag in your backpack, bag, jacket and other fabric-lined items with ease. Photo courtesy of Moment.

You know where I’m going next with this. If your bag is ever taken or misplaced, you can now easily find it thanks to AirTags. I plan on putting an AirTag with the Moment mount not only in my WANDRD PRVKE backpack, but also my messenger bag.

The best part here is that if you do lose your bag, someone can easily scan the AirTag (thanks to NFC technology), in which case you’ll be alerted that it’s been found. But regardless, AirTags can utilize other iPhones and you’ll get a notification of the location. Even without a person scanning it.

You can also play a sound, grabbing anyone’s attention closeby.

Photo courtesy of Apple

For me, this gives me some ease of mind while I’m photographing events. For the most part I keep my camera gear on me, but it’s not always feasible to do so. Sometimes I try to hide my bag under a table or in a closet, meaning I can’t keep my eye on it. Other times I just have to stick it in a corner. Putting an AirTag inside the bag makes me feel a bit more comfortable as I roam about capturing an event.

What about you? Will you be purchasing AirTags to keep your gear safe? Let me know in the comments.