I fell in love with long focal lengths from the moment I’ve started using them. Here’s why I LOVE telephoto lenses!

What’s a telephoto lens?

A telephoto is a lens with a 60mm focal length or more — up to 800mm. It works a bit like binoculars or telescopes. It allows to get close-ups from distant subjects.

They are used in multiple types of photography including: Sports, wildlife, portrait, landscape, beauty, fashion, products … the list goes on.

Why do I love them so much?

It’s easy to be forgotten

One of the major advantages of being able to photograph from further away is to attract much less attention. Naturally, the longer the focal length, the further away you can get from your subject. I can position myself much further when I use my 400mm than when I use my 85mm.

I found that I tend to get much more natural portraits when people are not aware that they are actually being photographed. If you’re like me and like to be forgotten, you’ll be served with a telephoto.

Lens compression (shallower depth of field)

You’ve probably already had the experience of photographing an animal in a zoo through a fence. By being so close to it, it becomes almost invisible.

This is created by lens compression, an effect that makes the foreground and the background extremely blurry. The distance between the foreground and the background of a telephoto is much further apart than in the case of a wide-angle lens. It is therefore much easier to create this blur effect (bokeh) with longer focal lengths (like 200mm) than with shorter focal lengths (like 24mm).

To try it is to adopt it!

Having a telephoto lens in your photo bag allows not only for more composition variety but also more freedom in your movements. My Sony 135mm f/1.8 is MY PRECIOUS lens and I use it in 90% of my photoshoots! #OneToRuleThemAll

Crazy about shallow depth of field? Did you know that macro lenses are not only telephotos, but also the type to provide the ultimate blur of them all?

How about you, what are your favorite lenses? Do you love telephotos lenses as much as I do? If so, what focal length do you love most? Write it in the comments!