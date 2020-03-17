While I was at WPPI, I stopped by the White House Custom Color (WHCC) booth to find out what was new. Client Success Manager Matt Hodgman showed me their newest and most popular offerings.

“We pride ourselves in supporting professional photographers,” he said of their new offerings and their most popular products.

Acrylic prints

In mid-December, WHCC began offering acrylic prints. Images are printed on a Fine Art glossy paper and then face-mounted to 1/4″ acrylic. They come with a choice of mounting options, like a float mount which gives your piece the appearance of floating 3/4” from the wall, or the inset metal frame which has a wire hanger.

Acrylic prints are available in sizes ranging from 8-by-10 to 40-by-60 inches. Pricing starts at $48 for an 8-by-10 inch acrylic print only with no mount.

Most popular products

WHCC offers many options when it comes to printing your images but their most popular products are their albums. They are in the process of revamping all of their current album and book products to update and offer more options.

They have a new softcover book that can accommodate up to 75 spreads. The softcover books are printed with 80# (120GSM) matte paper and a smooth matte custom cover. They come in sizes between 8-by-8 and 8-by-10 inches and can be designed as sides or full spreads.

One thing to note on softcover books is they are not lay flat books, so you’ll need to watch the placement of images near the spine. An 8-by-8 inch photo cover book with 20 spreads is $39 with 60 cents for each additional spread.

A new hardcover book is also among their latest offerings. You can choose between two different paper types, a press printed semi-gloss 100# (150GSM) or a press printed soft matte finish 100# (140GSM). There are a variety of covers to choose from ranging from fabric, leather and options to have a cameo window with an image. You are also able to add personalized debossing.

The hardcover books allow for up to 75 spreads and start at the price of $37 for a 5-by-7 inch standard cover book with 10 spreads.

Layflat books are another new offering from WHCC. These books allow for full spread designs on photo lustre or smooth matte paper. They come in sizes ranging from 6-by-6 to 11-by-14 inches and have cover options using fabric, leather and custom photos. They can be personalized as well. The most basic Layflat books are $50 for a 5-by-7 inch standard cover book with 10 spreads.

New online design studio

One of the most exciting new products WHCC is offering is Studio. Studio is an online suite of tools that gives photographers everything they need to create and design projects from book layouts and slideshows, to wall layouts and customizable cards. It is very intuitive and has an auto-layout function which makes designing easy. You can also download the Studio app for iPhone and take your work with you on the go.

If you are not familiar with White House Custom Color (WHCC) I recommend checking them out. They are a reputable lab and offer a wide variety of products for photographers no matter what your genre. “White House Custom Color (WHCC) is seen as a company with excellent customer service, quick turnaround times and accurate results,” Matt said. And I couldn’t agree more!

If you’re ever in the Minneapolis area, I’d also recommend a tour of their facility, something I plan on doing next time I’m there. It’s always helpful to see the printing process and how products are made and give us a better understanding of what we are selling to our clients.