Symmetry appears when equal parts of your composition mirror each other, like when two halves of your scene look the same and balance each other out. Symmetry is defined as something being clean, proportional and balanced. This often makes pictures appear neat, tidy and clinical.

Horizontal symmetry

Horizontal symmetry is when the line passes through a scene from left to right, splitting the scene into equal halves. This creates a horizontal line of symmetry through your image.

Mirror Lake, New Zealand

Vertical symmetry

Vertical symmetry is when a line passes through your scene from top to bottom, splitting the pattern into two identical sides. Where each side mirrors the other.

Treasury House, Hobart

Radial symmetry

Radial symmetry is where the sides replicate around a central point. Many flowers are symmetrical with the petals forming their structure.

Where can you find symmetry?

Symmetry can be found in nature, plants, flowers and leaves. It can also be found in architecture, buildings, stairs and bridges.

Symmetrical photos tend to stand out, as we often are drawn to visual perfection and compositions that work in harmony. Some people find comfort in photos that are almost clinically perfect.