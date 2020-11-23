WANDRD has announced some great holiday savings starting today! Through November 30, 2020, you can save up to 30% off on their line of backpacks, bags and accessories to store and transport your photo gear.

30% off the DUO Daypack and more!

If you’re looking for a great lightweight carry backpack, check out the WANDRD DUO. Easily able to fit a camera body, two lenses, flash, laptop and more, the DUO is a fantastic option for your busy day exploring with your camera.

In addition to the DUO, you can also save 30% on the VEER Packable Bag, DETOUR Hip Pack and Inflatable Lens Case.

20% off the PRVKE Backpack, HEXAD Duffel and more!

Need a little more of a larger, heavy duty carry? Checkout the PRVKE Backpack — perfect for when you’re on-the-go. Coupled with WANDRD’s Camera Cubes, the PRVKE can hold one mirrorless camera body, three lenses, a flash, laptop, drone, tripod and water bottle!

Need a little more space for your gear when you’re traveling? Check out the HEXAD Access Duffel Backpack, giving you all the room of a standard duffel bag but with the organization of a photo bag!

In addition to these two bags, you can save 20% on WANDRD’s Camera Cubes, bag accessories and the D1 Fanny.