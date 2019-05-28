Virtual Tours: Publishing VR video with YouTube

Virtual Tours are a quickly growing area of opportunity for photographers. Local businesses can share what it’s like to visit their facilities with Google and other platforms.
In this multipart series, we’ll learn about the process.
Let’s learn about publishing VR video with YouTube
Publishing VR video with YouTube, part 1 from Virtual Tours: Video, Photo, and VR by Richard Harrington and Francis Torres
Publishing VR video with YouTube, part 2 from Virtual Tours: Video, Photo, and VR by Richard Harrington and Francis Torres
Rich Harrington
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
