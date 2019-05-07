Virtual Tours: Merging a panoramic image with Lightroom Classic

Virtual Tours are a quickly growing area of opportunity for photographers. Local businesses can share what it’s like to visit their facilities with Google and other platforms.
In this multipart series, we’ll learn about the process.
Let’s learn about merging a panoramic image with Lightroom Classic
Merging a panoramic image with Lightroom Classic from Virtual Tours: Video, Photo, and VR by Richard Harrington and Francis Torres
Rich Harrington
Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
