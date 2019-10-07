This is part two of my two-part review of the Sony Xperia 1 camera system. Sony’s PR firm sent a new Xperia 1 for me to test for about one month.

Over this year, I’ve been doing more and more studio photography with mobile phones. Not only am I intrigued by the new technology, but I’ve wanted to move outside of my comfort zone and push myself creatively. Creating images in non-traditional ways is a great way to grow as an artist.

When Sony asked if I wanted to test out their new Xperia 1 smartphone, I jumped at the chance. For this test, I hired singer/songwriter and American Idol contestant Ruthie Craft for some studio and outdoor portraits.

Here’s my video where I test out the camera in comparison to the Apple iPhone and Nikon Z 6. I also make a number of prints using my Canon PIXMA PRO-100 printer to test overall resolution and clarity.

Overall, I’m really pleased with the files from the Sony Xperia 1 cameras. They don’t have the color saturation of the iPhone, but they do have a better dynamic range and retain much more highlight information. This image performance allows me to take the Xperia 1 images into Lightroom or Snapseed and create beautiful resulting images. I like this camera and think Sony has done a good job with their new technology!