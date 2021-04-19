Do you want to quickly pop up some light in your scene? A great piece of gear to keep in your camera bag at all times is a colored LED. These are versatile and can completely transform your location.

In this video, portrait photographer Jessica Kobeissi discusses why she keeps a colored LED in her bag. She also tells how she uses them during her photoshoots.

