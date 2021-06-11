As you are taking a photo of a landscape or cityscape, have you wondered how people create the streaky look of water or clouds or car headlights? Some use a neutral density (ND) filter. What are they and how exactly do they work?

In this video, join renowned photographer Elia Locardi as he demonstrates how he uses ND filters in his photography. He also explains what a graduated ND filter is and how to use one.

