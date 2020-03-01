While attending WPPI, I had a chance to talk with fellow photographer and technical representative at Tamron, Jeff Allen. I asked him what the top three lenses photographers should have in their bag.

Jeff also discusses how Tamron’s vibration reduction works, and which events are suitable for the three lenses.

Jeff’s top three lenses you should have in your bag:

  • Travel lens: Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Lens
  • Carry lens: Tamron SP 24-70mm  f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 Lens
  • Telephoto lens: Tamron SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD G2 Lens