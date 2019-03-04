Photofocus

Three new bags from Think Tank Photo at WPPI 2019

Think Tank Photo is one of my favorite companies in the photo industry. They produce some of the best gear for carrying your photo equipment and I’ve been using their products since 2005 or 2006. Personally, I own the Airport Security, the Pro Modulus System (AKA Modular Components System) and a bunch of their organizer equipment.

I met up with the Think Tank crew at this year’s WPPI show in Las Vegas and asked them to show off their three newest products. Here’s a video overview of the Retrospective V2, Vision series and the Stand Manager 52.

Learn more:

