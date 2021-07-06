Are you hitting the road this summer? Are you looking for compact cameras that won’t make you compromise on quality? If so, you’re in the right place.

There’s nothing wrong with packing up your huge camera and collection of lenses and taking them on your trip. Heck, I have just done the same during a recent vacation. However, I found myself reaching for my small, compact camera more than my full frame option.

I found that my S5 was just getting in the way and that I was faffing about too much. My small, compact camera was not a burden. I was able to capture excellent images that will last a lifetime quickly too. Here, we’ll take a quick look at a few compact cameras that feature all of the latest tech. They’re also small enough to carry around easily when paired with a compact lens, and they produce top-shelf images.

Fujifilm X100V

The Fujifilm X100V. Perhaps one of the best compact cameras on the market right now. This compact camera has all the bells and whistles even the most demanding photographers could need.

Featuring the same excellent 26.1-megapixel sensor that’s found in the X-T4, and with new optics in its fixed 23mm f/2 lens, the X100V is a pocket-sized beast that won’t let you down.

The fixed lens will give you a 35mm equivalent focal length. This focal length is perfect for landscapes, portraits, street photography, documentary work, and more. Its fast aperture will allow you to shoot in low light too. The autofocus system is solid and reliable, and the Fujifilm X100V is also fully weather-sealed when used with an optional adapter ring and a 49mm screw-in UV lens filter. Find out just how much we loved it in our full review.

Olympus E-M10 IV

When it comes to compact cameras, this is my camera of choice. It’s small, feature-packed, light, and fun to use. The 20-megapixel micro four-thirds sensor is more than good enough (despite what many think), and it can capture detail-rich images with fantastic colors easily.

The camera features IBIS, battery life is great and the 2.36-million dot EVF is clear and easy to use. The flip-down screen makes it easy to capture family selfies too. You’ll have fun using this camera.

The contrast-based autofocus system is one of the best contrast-detect systems I’ve used. It’s fast and accurate in all lighting conditions. Pair this camera up with the kit 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 or with a small prime like the Olympus 17mm f/1.8 and you’ll be set. Check out our full review here.

Canon EOS M6 II

The small, yet incredibly capable Canon EOS M6 II is a mighty fine camera that packs a punch. The 32.5-megapixel sensor used in this camera is currently the most pixel-dense APS-C sensor on the market. It can help you create images with immense detail.

On top of this, the M6 II has to be one of my favorite cameras when it comes to JPEG production. They’re stunning! Detail-rich, stunning colors, excellent shadow, and highlight control. They just look great.

The camera is incredibly easy to use thanks to Canon’s well-laid-out menu system and well-placed controls. Battery life is great, and Canon’s Dual-Pixel AF with 5,481selecatble focus points is hard to beat. This is more than enough to capture all of your images while you’re on your travels. Pair it up with the compact Canon EF-M 18-150mm f/3.5-6.3 and optional EVF and you’ll be covered.