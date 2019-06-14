The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Sarah Petty | Photofocus Podcast June 14, 2019 by Photofocus In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with photographer and marketing expert Sarah Petty about the biggest (and most common!) print order-killing mistakes so many photographers make!

Get the show here or get it on iTunes

We cover these common print order-killing mistakes in detail:

Apologizing for your pricing

Making incorrect assumptions based on price

Offering prices before discussing your services in detail

Forgetting to do a Pre-Session Consultation

Setting healthy expectations

Winging your sessions, as opposed to getting your client exited and involved in the process

Selling digital files without also offering physical products

You can find Sarah Petty at:

JoyofMarketing.com

SarahPetty.com

sarah.petty on Facebook and Instagram

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

