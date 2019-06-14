The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Sarah Petty | Photofocus Podcast June 14, 2019 by Photofocus
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with photographer and marketing expert Sarah Petty about the biggest (and most common!) print order-killing mistakes so many photographers make!
Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with photographer and marketing expert Sarah Petty about the biggest (and most common!) print order-killing mistakes so many photographers make!
We cover these common print order-killing mistakes in detail:
- Apologizing for your pricing
- Making incorrect assumptions based on price
- Offering prices before discussing your services in detail
- Forgetting to do a Pre-Session Consultation
- Setting healthy expectations
- Winging your sessions, as opposed to getting your client exited and involved in the process
- Selling digital files without also offering physical products
You can find Sarah Petty at:
- JoyofMarketing.com
- SarahPetty.com
- sarah.petty on Facebook and Instagram
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- SkipCohenUniversity.com
- @SkipCohen on Twitter
- Skip Cohen: [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Share This Podcast!
Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)
- The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Sarah Petty | Photofocus Podcast June 14, 2019 - June 14, 2019
- Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Peter Hurley | Photofocus Podcast May 10, 2019 - May 10, 2019
- Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Bobbi Lane | Photofocus Podcast April 12, 2019 - April 12, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.