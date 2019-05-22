Photofocus

The Enthusiast’s Guide to Composition: Repeat, repeat, repeat

Few things are as tantalizing to the human brain as patterns. We’re hard-wired to seek them out, which makes them an especially appealing element to add to your photographic compositions.

When you start looking for patterns, you quickly realize that you can find them everywhere (especially if peering through a macro lens). Nature and architecture provide endless opportunities to practice using repetition in your images. From the right perspective, the leaves on a sprig of eucalyptus become a beautiful, repetitive spiral. If photographed at a certain angle, a series of columns can be compressed to highlight their repeating shapes.

Cosmetics repeat shape and general color hues.Two repeats in one!
Strong repetition in a palm leaf is a strong composition.
A staircase of repeating shapes.
Repetition in an uninterrupted pattern.
The striking pattern of the rug broken by a baby.

