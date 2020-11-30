Black Friday has come and gone, but there are some great Cyber Monday deals available for photographers! Check out some of our favorites below, and see the complete list on our Holiday Shopping Guide.

Software

Excire

Available from Excire through December 2, 2020 for US-based customers

Utilizing artificial intelligence technologies, Excire scans your photos and then automatically keywords them, letting you search by subject and color … but it also lets you search by facial attributes like a smile or by similarity. Excire is offering some great deals for Cyber Monday:

Excire Bundle: Comes with the Excire Foto standalone app as well as the Excire Search 2 plugin for Lightroom Classic. Originally $89, now $59.

Comes with the Excire Foto standalone app as well as the Excire Search 2 plugin for Lightroom Classic. Originally $89, now $59. Excire Foto: Search your Lightroom Classic catalog with all the power of Excire. Originally $59, now $39.

Skylum LuminarAI and checkout add-ons

Available from Skylum through December 2, 2020

LuminarAI features some groundbreaking features, such as IrisAI — which allows you to control things like eye color, whiteness, size and more. Or with AtmosphereAI, which lets you add fog, steam and atmospherical effects to your landscape scene.

You can get LuminarAI for $15 off as a new customer. Or, if you already own a copy of Luminar or Aurora, receive $20 off your purchase.

Plus, Skylum has also made its checkout add-ons available for 80% off! This includes Aurora HDR, the Photographic Storytelling video course, Power of Nature skies pack and more!

DxO PhotoLab and Nik Collection

Available from DxO through November 30, 2020

DxO is offering up to 50% off all software! Check out their deals below:

PhotoLab 4: Essential for $64.90 (originally $129), Elite for $119.90 (originally $199). Upgrades also discounted for $39.90 and $59.90, respectively.

Essential for $64.90 (originally $129), Elite for $119.90 (originally $199). Upgrades also discounted for $39.90 and $59.90, respectively. Nik Collection 3: Get the entire pack for $74.90 (originally $149). Or upgrade for just $39.90 (originally $79).

Get the entire pack for $74.90 (originally $149). Or upgrade for just $39.90 (originally $79). FilmPack 5: Essential for $39.90 (originally $79), Elite for $64.90 (originally $129).

Essential for $39.90 (originally $79), Elite for $64.90 (originally $129). ViewPoint 3: $39.90 (originally $79). Upgrades also available at up to 50% off.

Adobe

Available from Adobe through December 3, 2020

First-time subscribers can get big savings on Creative Cloud subscription plans:

Creative Cloud for Individuals: Save 25% off the All Apps plan for a total of $39.99 per month.

Save 25% off the All Apps plan for a total of $39.99 per month. Creative Cloud for Students: Save 20% off and get the All Apps plan for $15.99 per month.

Save 20% off and get the All Apps plan for $15.99 per month. Creative Cloud for Teams: Save 25% off the All Apps plan for $59.99 per month, or subscribe to a single app for $24.99 per month.

Capture One

Available through Capture One through November 30, 2020 with the code BLACKFRIDAY30

Take advantage of 30% off all Capture One products and subscriptions! Plus, when you purchase Capture One 20, you’ll get a free upgrade to Capture One 21 when it is released. Just use the coupon code BLACKFRIDAY30.

Affinity

Available through Affinity for a limited time

Save 30% off on all Affinity products, including the award-winning Affinity Photo, available for Mac, PC and iPadOS.

Camera accessories

Xpozer prints and frames

Available from Xpozer through November 30, 2020

To build on top of an already amazing deal of 20% off prints and frames, Xpozer is offering a 16×24″ print and frame for just $39.95! If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to get your photos on your walls, Xpozer is the perfect solution. Their unique framing system lets you easily change out prints in a matter of seconds!

Lume Cube

Available from Lume Cube through December 1, 2020

Lume Cube is offering up to 35% off site-wide! You can get the new Panel Pro for $30 off, or the Work from Home Combo Bundle for just $149. Plus, get the Lume Cube 2.0 Pro Lighting Kit — originally $339, now just $199!

WANDRD

Available from WANDRD through November 30, 2020

Through November 30, 2020, you can save up to 30% off on their line of backpacks, bags and accessories to store and transport your photo gear. Here’s what you can save on:

30% off: DUO Daypack, VEER Packable Bag, DETOUR Hip Pack and Inflatable Lens Case

DUO Daypack, VEER Packable Bag, DETOUR Hip Pack and Inflatable Lens Case 20% off: PRVKE Backpack, HEXAD Access Duffel, Camera Cubes, bag accessories, D1 Fanny

Platypod

Available from Platypod for a limited time

Securely hold your camera anywhere! With Platypod, you can get a light, small, practical mini tripod plate that can hold your heady DSLR and telephoto lens. It doesn’t look like a normal tripod, meaning you can take the Platypod anywhere you go and get a stable shot. Platypod is offering four specials:

Max macro bundle + free multi + free Ultra: With this bundle, you’ll get a Platypod Max, two LitraTorch 2.0 lights, two sets of goosenecks, the multi-accessory kit and a Platypod Ultra. $427 value; on sale for $279.

With this bundle, you’ll get a Platypod Max, two LitraTorch 2.0 lights, two sets of goosenecks, the multi-accessory kit and a Platypod Ultra. $427 value; on sale for $279. Ultra essentials + free gooseneck set: Included in this bundle is a Platypod Ultra and multi-accessory kit. You’ll also get a Square Jellyfish metal spring tripod phone mount and the Benro IN00 Ball Head. $189.95 value; on sale for $130.

Included in this bundle is a Platypod Ultra and multi-accessory kit. You’ll also get a Square Jellyfish metal spring tripod phone mount and the Benro IN00 Ball Head. $189.95 value; on sale for $130. Ultra twin pack + free gooseneck set: Included in this bundle are two Platypod Ultras, two silicon rubber pads, two spigot adapters, two crosscut adapters and a set of two goosenecks. $119 value; on sale for $89.

Included in this bundle are two Platypod Ultras, two silicon rubber pads, two spigot adapters, two crosscut adapters and a set of two goosenecks. $119 value; on sale for $89. Max + free multi: Get a Platypod Max and a multi-accessory kit. $128 value; on sale for $99.

Think Tank Photo

Available from Think Tank Photo and retailers through December 4, 2020

Get 30% off select Think Tank products, including backpacks, bags and accessories. Here are some of our favorite deals:

PhotoCross 15 Backpack: Originally $169.99, now $118.99

Originally $169.99, now $118.99 Vision 13: Originally $129.75, now $90.83

Originally $129.75, now $90.83 Filter Hive: Was $59.99, now $50.99

Was $59.99, now $50.99 Gear Pouch Bundle – Large: Was $94.50, now $74.99

Dell

Select deals run through December 7, 2020

Save on everything from laptops to monitors! Dell has some great savings now, but they’ll also have doorbuster deals beginning November 26, 2020. Be sure to visit dell.com for the latest.

Tech and education

Imagely

Available from Imagely through December 4, 2020 with the code BF40

Imagely, maker of WordPress website solutions for photographers, is offering 40% off site-wide! Pick up plugins like NextGEN Pro or take advantage of Imagely’s automated print fulfillment on your next website. Just use the code BF40 to start saving!

Scott Wyden Kivowitz

Available through Scott Wyden Kivowitz throughout the season with the code BF2020

Join Photofocus author Scott Wyden Kivowitz and check out his step-by-step video tutorials, more than 250 presets, eBooks and more! Just use the coupon code BF2020.

Studio Ninja

Available through Studio Ninja through November 30, 2020 with the code COMBATCOVID

Studio management platform Studio Ninja is offering a whopping 60% off for 12 months! With Studio Ninja, you can manage clients, invoicing, leads and jobs to help you stay organized.

Plus, one lucky subscriber will be picked at random to get 12 months free. For every sale, Studio Ninja will donate $2.50 to the World Vision Combat COVID-19 appeal. Just use the coupon code COMBATCOVID.

Cameras and lenses

Several camera companies are offering some great deals on cameras, lenses and accessories! Click below to see more: