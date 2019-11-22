Panasonic has announced some great deals that are in effect before Black Friday starts! These deals will last through the holiday season. For all the holiday deals that Panasonic is offering, check out B&H.

Save $500 on the Lumix G9

Panasonic’s micro four-thirds G9 camera is on sale for $997.99 — a savings of $500! This stills-focused camera features a 20.3-megapixel Live MOS sensor. It can capture up to 60fps continuous shooting with the electronic shutter function, and offers UHD 4K video recording at up to 60p. The camera comes with Dual I.S. 2.0 and can compensate for up to six stops of camera shake. Visit B&H to get yours today!

Save $600 on the Lumix G85 and 12-60mm lens

Designed for video and still photographers, the G85 is on sale for $697.99 — a $600 savings! It comes with one lenses — the 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6. Perfect for video and still shooters, the G85 features a 16-megapixel MOS sensor, and up to 40fps continuous shooting speed when using the electronic shutter. It also comes with 4K photo mode, and 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization. Visit B&H for more details, and to get added extras for free!

Save $500 on the Lumix GX85 2-lens kit

The rangefinder-style Lumix GX85 is also on sale for $447.99, and comes with two lenses — the 12-32mm f/3.5-5.6 and 45-150mm f/4-5.6. This all-around camera features a 16-megapixel Live MOS sensor and allows for continuous shooting at up to 40fps when using the electronic shutter function. Featuring a compact body, this camera shoots at up to 30fps in UHD 4K video. Visit B&H for more details, and to get added extras for free!

