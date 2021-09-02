Do you miss those daily photo themes from the old Google+ days?
There are a few of those themes that have survived throughout social media. If you search hashtags you can find the likes of #FloralFriday, #WordlessOnWednesday and others.
If you join the Photofocus Community, we’re working on reviving a few of these daily photography themes.
Benefits of photographing and sharing for themes
There are benefits to having a theme to photograph or share each day. Sometimes we lack the motivation to get our cameras out of our bags. When you have a specific theme to photograph for that day, it may just make it easier to pull the camera out and create an image. It can also give you a reason to dig through your archives and find images you forgot you had.
Sharing is a great way to be inspired. Since we all have different views and ways of thinking, coming up with out-of-the-box ideas for a theme helps us all start thinking beyond the typical image we might create. This can help us all get and be a little more creative.
Our daily photo themes
#SundaySports and #SunsetSunday
#MonochromeMonday and #MountainMonday
#TravelTuesday and #TextureTuesday
#WordlessOnWednesday and #WildlifeWednesday
#ReflectionsThursday and #ThirstyThursday
#FloralFriday and #FramedFriday
#SaturdaySunrise and #StreetSaturday
Share your own photos
If you’d like to join in on the daily photo themes fun, join us in the Photofocus Community.
Leave a comment