Sony has announced some great deals and rebates, allowing you to save up to $600 on camera gear! These deals will last throughout the holiday season. For all the holiday deals that Sony is offering, check out B&H.

Save $600 on the Sony a7 II with 28-70mm lens

The a7 II has a 24.3-megapixel sensor and is moisture and dust resistant. It offers a 5fps burst rate with continuous autofocus, and is paired with the 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens. This kit is on sale for just $1598 — a $600 savings!

Save $300 on the Sony a7R III

The Sony a7R III boasts a 42.4-megapixel Exmor R BSI CMOS sensor, allowing for up to 10fps continuous shooting. It has 399 phase-detection points and 425 contrast-detection points for quicker acquirement and most reliable focus. The a7R III is on sale for $2798 — a savings of $300!

Save $500 on the Sony a9 with External Hard Drive and Shoulder Bag kit

Promising ultra-fast continuous shooting, the Sony a9 packs a 24.2-megapixel full-frame Exmore RS stacked CMOS sensor, capable of shooting up to 20fps. The camera can record UHD 4K video internally, and has an expanded ISO sensitivity of 204,800. Utilizing 693-point phase-detection autofocus, photographers get accurate and quick subject tracking no matter what the lighting conditions are. The a9 is on sale for $3498 — a $500 savings!

Save $200 on the Sony FE 24-105mm f/4 lens

The FE 24-105mm f/4 G OSS lens is a wide-angle to short telephoto zoom for E-mount cameras. With a constant f/4 maximum aperture, you get consistent performance throughout the zoom range. The lens is on sale for $1198 — a savings of $200!