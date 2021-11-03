As press photographers, we are living in marvelous times. With the current gear at our disposal, we can capture press conferences efficiently and silently. With all the new technology are available, some photographers forget the basics.

As I either attend or produce press conferences, I’ve noticed some photographers are late and or lack details, among other issues. Here are some do’s and don’ts to help out.

The basics of a press conference

Press conferences are events that share information such as product launches, news stories, etc., which allow the media to ask questions to create their stories. Press photographers are generally there to record the event in photos and/or video. Oftentimes, before a press conference, a press release is issued with the outline of the event, attendees and other details.

DON’T be late for a press conference

If a press conference is scheduled to start at a specific time, aim to be there a little early. The key points of a press conference generally happen at the beginning.

If you need to get the speakers, in order, this is where it will happen. Not every speaker will always introduce themselves, and if you received the proper information about the press conference you can match the names with the speaking order.

DO ask questions

If you are working a press conference as a freelance photographer or assigned by a news desk, don’t forget to ask questions. If details were not given about the press conference, find the communications person. Ask the basic who, what where and whys of the event. Often they will have a fact sheet available with speakers’ names and essential facts of the press conference. This will help provide the proper context and write factual captions when you share your images.

If you think you missed something, you also ask the communications person to provide you with extra info. They want you to share the correct information.

DON’T forget to have identification

When attending a press conference, identification is key. While having an ID will not always guarantee access to a press conference, most times it will get you in if you are a freelance photographer.

Most news organizations give laminated identification cards to identify their staff. Some photographers create their own. Most of these IDs have “Media” or “Press” on them with the organization’s name, a photo of the staff member. A freelance photographer can create their own or join organizations like the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA) or Professional Photographers of America (PPA) which offer ids as part of their membership.

DO have the proper camera gear with you

Press conferences are dynamic events, especially in the age of the pandemic. No press conference is ever arranged in the same way. Depending on the host rules and social distancing, things may be spread out or far back.

Movement may also be restrained. Sometimes it’s not about having the best lens, but more about having the most efficient lens. If you can only carry one camera, consider an all-in-one lens like the Sony 24-240mm FE or the Tamron 18-300mm. Many photographers carry multiple cameras, one with a 24-70mm f/2.8 lens, or equivalent and a 70-200mm f/2.8. If you have to change a lens during a press conference, you may miss important moments.

Also, always have a flash with you. At events, you never know what type of lighting is going to be available. “Using an on-camera flash at an indoor event is probably the simplest way to make pictures of small groups look their best.”

DON’T forget to adjust your settings

The best rule thumb at a press conference is to keep it simple and get it right in-camera. First of all, following a rule of an old mentor of mine, light permitting, f/8, and be there. He shot a lot of film photography and he taught f/8 was a safe aperture for photojournalism.

With that in mind, I keep my camera on auto iso and matrix metering with the shutter and a speed that always keeps the image sharp. For me, that is a minimum of 1/100s.

It is also OK to be flexible. If a situation requires a faster aperture due to limited light or moving subjects, make adjustments accordingly.

DO be kind

One of the most important things to do at a press conference is to be kind. Don’t show up there’s like you are a gift to the world of photography. Everyone there is trying to do a job, and a little kindness can go a long way in securing a good position for photos and videos.

Photojournalists are also like crows. As a group, they remember when someone has wronged them.