Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Working with frozen berries

When it comes to working with food photography, there is a real trend with frozen berries. And why not? They look amazing — there is something special when they achieve that ‘frosty’ look.

What fruit can you use?

Pretty much any berry that is in season; strawberry, blackberry, loganberry, blueberry, raspberry, cranberry and even grapes and cherries. I am sure there are a few more you could add to that list too.

So what’s the secret?

It’s really not much of a secret. Place dry fresh fruit in the freezer for a day or so, to get really frozen. And I do mean dry fresh fruit, not the frozen pre-packaged goods — they tend to come out looking dry and shriveled. Those are fine for eating yes, but not very good for photography.

If you do wash your fruit first, make sure they are completely dry and room temperature before putting in the freezer. If they are wet they can form droplets and get freezer burnt. It is also a great idea to spread them out a little. Try something like a lined baking tray or ice cube tray.

When to use them

Pretty much whenever you want. Set your scene up first and then when you feel the need to dress up a plate or bowl of food, add your frozen berries on a cheesecake, cupcakes, fruit smoothies and yogurt crumbles. Trust me — it does not take long for them to thaw, especially in the summer months. It does not take long for the warmer air temperature to ‘frost’ your berries giving them that sparkling appearance that looks so good.

Tips

Only use cold metal tongs to carefully move the frozen berries around, do NOT use fingers, as the warmth from your fingers will damage the frosting and leave fingerprints. Want your berries to frost up quicker? Use a straw and gently blow warm air over them.

Is it OK to eat frozen berries? Sure is — they actually thaw quite quickly, especially if you are photographing them.

So next time you are creating some magic with food, why not add some frozen berries?

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

My 10 favorite props for vintage still life

My 10 favorite props for vintage still life

Creating condensation on glasses, bottles and cans

Creating condensation on glasses, bottles and cans

Photographing neutrals and minimal palettes in still life photography

Photographing neutrals and minimal palettes in still life photography

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.