When the weather cools down, the days get shorter and the leaves start to change color, for me, it’s time to hit the road for some R&R and to capture some of that fall color. Whether you’re camping or staying in motels, there are some great spots to visit, away from the crowds and to find some peace and quiet.

So here are my favorite travel tips for capturing the best that fall has to offer.

Breathe in the serenity

Even for a professional photographer, there is something so relaxing as immersing yourself in nature, breathing in the serenity and calm. Depending on where you’re heading, autumn is often when the gentle rains start to fall. This makes waterfalls and waterways a magic spot to visit and capture.

Waterfalls mean endless possibilities and waterways offer chances to capture reflections. So don’t for get to pack your tripod and filters for some amazing long exposures. And don’t forget to immerse yourself in your surroundings.

Russell Falls, Tasmana Derwent River, Tasmania Lilydale Falls, Tasmania Richmond Bridge, Tasmania Old Cememnt Works, New Zealand

Don’t forget to look up

The autumn season has some of the best lighting conditions, and frequently the most amazing sunrises and sunsets. Depending on where you travel to, there are often amazing cloud formations around this time of year, from wispy high clouds to storm fronts, that can make for dramatic photos. There is something magical about capturing a sunrise, when the world is cool and quiet.

Bay of Fires, Tasmania Tamar Wetlands, Tasmania Tamar Wetlands, Tasmania Kelvington Beach, Tasmania The Gulch, Tasmania

Go macro and capture the details

It’s all too easy to capture the grand vistas or special memories when it comes to travel, but don’t forget about capturing some of the small details with your macro lens. The light in fall is just beautiful, and the changes of fall color make for some truly stunning images.

Capture the charm

Regardless of whether you go country, or the ocean, head for the mountains or forests, there are always those rare charming spots. Stop, capture and enjoy just living in the moment, before rejoining the hustle and bustle of the world again.

Vineyard near Richmond, Tasmania Launceston Gardens, Tasmania Carrick, Tasmania Cloudhill Gardens, Victoria Launceston Gardens, Tasmania

What gear should you take?

This is a never-ending question and often a dilemma for many a photographer. I recommend a small lightweight travel tripod, some filters, your camera (and a backup if at all possible), SD cards and batteries.

What about lenses? Personally, I pack something that goes from a wide to a zoom, something like the Tamron 28-200mm which I took on my trip to Cairns. Alternatively, I pack my Sony 16-35mm, Tamron 28-75mm and Tamron 70-300mm, along with my Sony 90mm Macro. The 28-200mm was fantastic as it covered a wide range of focal lengths and I really only needed the single lens.

Obviously the less you carry, the lighter your camera bag will be. So remember my travel tips for capturing the best fall color on your next outdoor adventure.