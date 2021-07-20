I recently spent yet another week or two in lockdown due to that which will not be named. I had seen a post by fellow author Joy Celine Asto about capturing fun action shots with your dog in the studio. I figured it was something fun to do for myself AND the dog.

Believe me — it WAS loads of laughs, but not quite as easy as it looks.

My boy Dexter can jump and is pretty good at catching, so I thought it would be easy. First, I don’t throw as well as he can catch, so I got a helper in my daughter. Dexter found the paper backdrop was too slippery, so we rolled it up a bit for him. Trying to catch a dog in might food flight is harder than it looks to keep in focus!

Settings

I shot with a Sony a7R III and my Tamron 28-75mm lens at 58mm, f/9, 1/250s and ISO 250. I used both my Godox AD400Pro on High-Speed Sync — one with an Octobox and one with a beauty dish.

Remember …

This needs to be fun for the dog too! Dexter is used to being in front of the camera and LOVES it. But if you keep going the dog may get bored and frustrated. Keep the session short and give him lots of praise.

Also, keep the treats light and don’t give too many — you don’t want your dog getting sick. But if you are looking for a bit of lockdown lunacy, or even just capturing your dogs in action, this is fun to try.