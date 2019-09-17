Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Don’t forget to style the photoshoot

Sometimes photographers can get so wrapped up with the technical side of a photoshoot that they forget to add a key element that makes the purpose of the image clear. Forgetting this element can cause confusion and make the viewer lose interest immediately. Using a sports image as an example, here’s how to style the image with a simple prop to make its purpose clear.

A propless trap: Who is Dr. Osita?

“Looking at this image, can you tell who Dr. Osita is?” That was the question Hollywood photographer Mike Kubeisy asked me — followed by “What a Rookie mistake.”

Kubeisy was right. Looking at this image can you tell who Dr. Osita is? Is he a weightlifter, a boxer, an MMA fighter, a football player or just a good looking guy? Without a backstory, this sports image is a casualty of a propless trap, making its purpose unclear.

Add style with a simple prop

Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to reshoot Osita. If I had, I could add a weightlifting belt to make him look like a weightlifter. Boxing gloves or hand wraps to look like a boxer. Bloodstained hand wraps to look like an MMA fighter or even a simple football to make him look like a football player.

Frustrated with my mistake and embarrassed by Kubeisy’s comment, I happened to run into a good friend of mine and his daughter. I asked if she were still playing hockey and if she had her gear in the car. They smiled, knowing what I wanted to do. We quickly ran to my studio and captured a few shots. I made sure to style the shot by adding a hockey stick. I sent the images to Kubeisy to redeem myself.

After you have the technical side of the photoshoot ready, stop for a moment and ask yourself, “Will the viewer know who this person is by just looking at the photo?” If it’s unclear, think what prop will help identify the person — sometimes it may even be a place or location. Either way, don’t forget to style the shoot.

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Techniques for panning

Techniques for panning

Mind Your Own Business: Sports with Terrell Lloyd

Mind Your Own Business: Sports with Terrell Lloyd

My 10 favorite props for vintage still life

My 10 favorite props for vintage still life

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.