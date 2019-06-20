Compose and light the perfect business headshot with a free Viewbug membership

For any businessperson, it’s important to have a professional-looking portrait. Whether it’s for your LinkedIn profile or your company’s website, it’s important to know how best to use lighting and composition for your subject. Viewbug has amazing courses to help you achieve this goal. You can also interact with other photographers, compete in photo challenges and stay engaged with other professionals in your field.

Be sure to check out this course, “Portrait Photography: Business Portraits” from Photofocus author Vanelli, and claim your free membership below.

About the course

From lighting to posing to post-processing, learn how to create business portraits with a modern, professional look. This course focuses on how to light, shoot and edit corporate portraits — both traditional headshots and environment portraits — for a single client or an entire office.

Vanelli goes through scouting locations and choosing the right environment for a client, building a portable studio and using lighting and posing techniques that start with just one light. He also covers editing portraits in Lightroom, making adjustments that retain the subject’s character while smoothing away minor flaws. Using these tips, you’ll be able to produce professional portraits that help your clients convey a sense of trust, confidence and personality.

Claim your free Viewbug Pro membership

Want to watch this and other courses to help boost your photography? Viewbug is offering a free one-month Viewbug Pro membership, exclusive to Photofocus readers. After your free month, you pay just $6.92 per month to continue.

In addition to some great courses, you also receive unlimited photo uploads and contest participation, your own website, the ability to sell your images and more. Sign up today!