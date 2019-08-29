Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Choosing a subject that speaks to you

Regardless of what genre you shoot, you should always look at choosing a subject that ‘speaks’ to you. That way you are more likely to study it and unlock its secrets.

If it is a location you enjoy visiting often, you are only too happy to explore and find great ways to capture the essence of the area. Whether it is the beach, a mountain or city streets. Even with portraits, I believe that finding out a little about that person often makes for a better portrait, capturing their real persona and identity, whether you have known them for five minutes or a lifetime.

It is the same with still life photography — actually, I believe it is even more important in some ways. Each piece that I shoot has special meaning, each item lovingly curated. As I frequently photograph vintage or old country charm scenes, it is often a memory that is conjured from my past, even places I have visited. Old family photos, trinkets … I even have china and silverware passed down from grandparents. Sometimes it is just an object that speaks to me when I pick it up, there is a texture, a tangible presence to the item. I can see in my mind’s eye how it will work with other pieces in my collection.

So when looking to curate pieces for your still life collection, if you are unsure, perhaps put it down. If it makes you smile and makes you want to pick it up, it’s possibly the right piece. I often wander through antique and thrift stores, reminiscing about memories conjured from items spied on shelves and in cupboards. There is something unique and special about finding treasures in someone else’s junk.

Just remember, if something does catch your eye, do you really want it? Does it really fit your style? Where will you store it? I have bought items on a whim, which turned out to be poor choices. I now think about these questions. As much as I would love some big statement pieces, I have nowhere to store them.

Read more about great pieces for still life photography — My 10 favorite vintage pieces.

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Looking at Wabi-Sabi, the art of perfectly imperfect

Looking at Wabi-Sabi, the art of perfectly imperfect

Working with frozen berries

Working with frozen berries

My 10 favorite props for vintage still life

My 10 favorite props for vintage still life

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.