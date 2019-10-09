On Monday, Lume Cube released the second-generation of its namesake, the Lume Cube 2.0. The upgraded version is a follow-up to the original golf-ball sized LED light, which was first launched successfully on Kickstarter in 2014.

Lume Cube 2.0 adds several new features, such as wireless Bluetooth Control, waterproof capability, bomb-proof capability and a specialty “Low Light Mode” for long exposure photography.

“Lume Cube 2.0 is the enhanced and improved version of the original light that made us who we are,” said Riley Stricklin, co-founding team member and VP of Sales and Marketing. “We’ve taken every critique, criticism and wish from our current customer base of over 100,000 creators and incorporated them into this new edition. We are very proud of this product and the incredible technology we’ve been able to fit into it’s small and durable body.”

Also new to Lume Cube 2.0 is USB-C charging, 5600K Daylight color temperature, increased CRI (95+), 360-degree optical slave flash function, improved button system and an increased battery life. It also comes with several in-box accessories, including a modification frame, softening diffuser, warming gel and DSLR camera mount.

The below chart outlines the differences between the original Lume Cube and Lume Cube 2.0:

Lume Cube 2.0 retails for $89.95. To learn more, visit lumecube.com.