Vello Flash Multiplier-Diffuser Attachment

Starts at $24.95

Looking to shape and increase the size of your light source? The Flash Multiplier-Diffuser Attachment from Vello is a perfect solution, and is able to pump out approximately three additional stops of light — perfect for when you need that extra light reach. Adapters are also available to attach it to Nikon, Canon, Sony and other flashes.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ (64GB, WiFi + 4G LTE, Space Gray, previous generation)

Save $350; $799.99

If you need a tablet for work on-the-go, the iPad Pro is as good as you can get. Compatible apps like Photoshop and Lightroom, you can have a mobile workstation on hand for quick editing or just browsing the web. This $350 discount is a B&H exclusive, so act fast!

Samsung 2TB T5 Portable Solid-State Drive (Black)

Save $40; $229.99

Need fast storage for backups or storing your photos? This SSD by Samsung is the perfect solution, offering 2TB of storage in a compact size. Supporting USB 3.1 technology, the drive supports transfer speeds of up to 10GB/s.

GoPro HERO9 Black

Save $50; $399.99

Featuring a 23.6MP sensor, the GoPro HERO9 Black gives you 5K30p video and 20MP photo capture alongside new professional settings and functions. Perfect when you want to capture all the action in your life!

Manfrotto Street Camera and Laptop Backpack for DSLR/CSC (Green and Gray)

Save $75; $79.88

This camera backpack by Manfrotto comfortably fits a DSLR camera with kit lens, in addition to two additional lenses and accessories. It also includes a laptop compartment to fit up to a 15″ laptop or tablet, along with interior zippered pockets for smaller items.

Godox AD200 TTL Pocket Flash Kit

Save $70; $229.00

Perfect for in the studio or when you’re capturing environmental photos, the Godox AD200 provides a strong light in a compact form factor, meaning it can easily fit in your camera bag. Offering high-speed sync, this flash is a perfect solution for your holiday family photos, headshots and more.

Ruggard Commando Pro 65 DSLR Shoulder Bag

Save $116.95; $69.95



Looking for a new bag to carry your camera and lenses? The Commando Pro 65 by Ruggard fits the bill, able to hold a large DSLR system plus a 13-inch laptop.

Oben CT-3565 Carbon Fiber Tripod and BZ-217T Triple-Action Ball Head

Save $30; $179.95

This carbon fiber tripod by Oben features a lightweight 5-section support with twist locks, and a maximum height of 61.8 inches. The tripod also features three variable leg angles, offering a minimum height of 9.1 inches for macro photography.