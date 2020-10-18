Since 2014, 5DayDeal has offered an amazing photography education bundle. In turn, they’ve donated over $1.9 million to charity partners! This year you can be a part of 5DayDeal, and get over $2700 worth of amazing courses, presets and more to help you along your photography journey. And it’s all just $89.

And that’s not all! As a part of this year’s 5DayDeal, you get the ThinkTAP Learn “Fly Your Drone Legally” course with Luisa Winters. If you’ve been wanting to buy a drone but are unsure where to start, this course will help get you up and running!

You also get a 12-month subscription to Plotaverse Pro, helping you to create and share motion art graphics made from still images. If you’re looking to take your photography to the next level, or offer unique marketing pieces to your clients, Plotaverse Pro is a great solution!

Finally, get a free copy of Excire Foto, which helps you manage, organize and intelligently search through your photos. You can search by keywords, similar faces and more … making it easy to find those lost photos that you thought you took last Tuesday. It’s a great culling tool, too, helping you get and stay organized for the long haul.