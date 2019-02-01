Quick Tip: Select the right prop to create a new look or mood

The right prop can change an entire look of a scene. As a sport and portrait photographer, I’ll use the athlete’s ball or stick in an image to complete the portrait. During a photo shoot in a desert, stock photographer Rick Ray showed how he can capture different looks by adding props. He began with the model sitting on the road, in complete despair. Next, he added a piece of luggage, then gas can. Each of the props told a different story. Rick was able to capture multiple moods from the same scene.

Want to learn more? Check out this article, “How to Create Multiple Stock Photographs Using Only One Model”