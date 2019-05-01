Portrait Tips: Waterfalls and speedlights

What’s not to love about making portraits in front of waterfalls? Beautiful place, beautiful people, water spraying your camera, nothing going the way you had in mind — it’s a blast!
When you photograph a bride and groom in front of a waterfall, you need that smooth water look. If you use a fast shutter speed, the staccato splashing is too sharp and distracting. Instead, use a long shutter speed to let the water wash over itself during the exposure and create that soft smoothness that will compliment your portrait.
Use a polarizer or ND filter
But to get that long shutter speed, you’re probably going to need a filter on the lens to darken the whole picture. In this picture, I used a polarizer combined with an overcast day so it was just dark enough to get the shutter speed down to 1/13s at f/5.6. Looking back, I wish I’d used a smaller aperture and a little longer shutter speed — f/8 and 1/6s would have been great. Slowing the shutter would really have made the water look smooth. An ND filter could have let me slow it down further.
Use a flash and software
However, since it was overcast and since the couple was under dark trees, there was no light to set them apart from the scene. I needed to light them up with some flash. But I also wanted the light to be soft and focused only on them. That means I needed a large light (for softness) positioned very close to them (so it wouldn’t spill all over the scene).
Using a wide-angle 15mm lens didn’t make it easy to get the close, though. But, since I was using a tripod to achieve the long shutter speed, the solution became clear: Composite two pictures together. My lovely assistant held the light in close in one frame, then backed out for the next shot. All I had to do in Luminar was to open both pictures as layers, then paint in the area without my assistant in it. After a couple of filter adjustments, the picture was ready.
So, next time you find yourself in front of a waterfall with lovely subjects, remember to get that shutter speed going long, and don’t be afraid to use a little darkroom magic (Luminar magic) to get the picture looking just right.
Levi Sim
Levi is honored to be an ambassador for Vanguard tripods and bags and Spider Holster carry systems.
Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)
- Portrait Tips: Waterfalls and speedlights - May 1, 2019
- Photographing black holes is just like making panos - April 18, 2019
- Portrait Tips: Remember for yourself - April 10, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.