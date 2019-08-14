Share this post with your friends:
Portrait Tips

Portrait Tips: Photograph the relationship

The one thing most worth photographing is the relationship between people. Everything else is documentary. When you make photographs, always be on the lookout for the photo that will reveal the relationships of the people. Watch for moments in-between poses or locations. Orchestrate time for your subjects to be on their own without you, and then sneak in for a photograph when the playing has begun. Everyone plays, and when they do they are their most natural selves.

These are the kinds of pictures that will be most cherished, even if they are not the ones that are enlarged for hanging on the wall. The best way to practice … is to practice. Invite some friends to meet you at the park to play and make pictures. Don’t pose anyone and don’t let a mom tell a kid to smile. Just show up and make pictures and watch for the moments when relationships can be seen.

Portrait Tips come out each week, and you can see them all right here.

