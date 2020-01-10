Platypod, maker of the world’s most compact mini tripods, has announced that its coming out with its first ever ball head.

The Platyball is a new, revolutionary way to level. The product will be detailed Wednesday, January 15, 2020 on The Grid with Scott Kelby at 4 p.m. Following the show, a Kickstarter campaign will launch at platyball.com.

Here’s a quick teaser video of what we can look forward to: