This is a continuation of my Algodnes Desert photoshoot.

Night

Since I was boon-docking and sleeping in the Bureau of Land Management space, I was looking forward to my next goal of capturing the Milky Way over the dunes. Bummer there are city lights on the horizon eating up the Galactic Core.

No worries — I rethought the Milky Way shot and decided to incorporate the lights on the horizon, as a feature contrasting with the night sky.

The town of Brawley, CA, with a light glow on the right eating up the Galactic Core of the Milky Way. I incorporated more of the dunes and other horizon lights into the composition.

After ducking behind the restroom wall to escape the blowing sand I faced north and was trying to capture the Perseid’s Meteor shower. Then came the clouds. Note the one meteor in the composition.

I thought, maybe I’ll shoot a time0lapse of the stars. Winds picked up to plus 15 MPH and the sand took flight. I had to stop working with the Galactic Core, or my gear would have been trashed.

Alternate plan two — find a windbreak. The only view behind the break was to the north. The Milky Way is there as well, but without the Galactic Core. I started a time-lapse and in came the clouds. It’s all good!

Turns out that pulling some stills from the time-lapse led to some interesting shapes surrounding the stars. Another win.

Sunrise

Because the wind blew so strong, the dunes were scrubbed clean. Yay! I can now plan a sunrise shoot with the pristine sands.

I set up my cameras for a time-lapse sunrise. I was very excited, as this was just what I wanted. But suddenly, a car pulls up next to me and a group of girls pile out. And they immediately head out into the dunes right in front of my cameras.

Another car and a couple guys head out to fly a drone. But wait! There’s more — here comes the pick up truck with the dirt bike.

I restructure my plans once again.

Turns out having people in the image helped to give a sense of the vast expanse before me.

The biker returns

Since I had seen the way the biker took the dunes, I was ready for catching some action shots. Being able to anticipate action is three quarters of getting solid images. It could only have been better if I could direct where and when he was going to be.

Some of the biker shots were a total surprise. Oh, and don’t forget to reset your camera’s ISO down from 5000 like I did! Hence the extra noise in the bike photos.

Jumping the desert dunes was anticipated as I had seen him hit this exact spot the day before. I set up hoping he would be there again.

All in all I ended up with more cool images. The secret, I’ve found, is to not get too married to an idea and learn to go with the flow when a plan doesn’t quite come out as you envisioned. Sometimes it’s just that much better!

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob