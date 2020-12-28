So which should you use? Sure there are other modes on your camera, but the most common and often used seems to be Manual or Aperture Priority. As someone who has ALWAYS touted Manual, Manual, Manual, I must admit … these days I find myself shooting more and more in Aperture Priority (AP). And here is why…

It’s so simple

While it’s a very good idea to learn and understand the Exposure Triangle, AP mode just makes things easier. Especially when there are lots of variables to take into account when you’re out shooting. Sometimes letting one of them go can make life so much easier.

There is light and composition, perhaps movement, directing a model or client and lots of other variables. If you are losing light during sunset or perhaps not quite as quick as you might like, Manual Mode can slow you down.

It just works

Once you set you ISO (which can be set to auto), using AP just makes sense. You still have creative control with Exposure Compensation to adjust if need be. But if you are busy trying to capture a sunset or children playing, sport or anything that moves quickly, adjusting all your settings can mean you miss the shot.

This is in no way an inditement on your skills as a photographer — you still are a large part of the process. You’re just letting your camera do some of the work. Think of it as a delegation.

Let your camera do the heavy lifting

Often when it comes to photography, one of the most important aspects is your aperture. So let the camera do the heavy lifting (mathematically speaking) and you just set the aperture that works for you and your current situation.