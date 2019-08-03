Share this post with your friends:
Olympus, Sigma and more savings in August from B&H

To celebrate the end of summer, B&H Photo Video is having huge savings on several cameras, lenses and other photography gear. We’ve listed a few of our favorite deals below. These deals won’t last long!

Olympus specials

Savings include up to $500 off on cameras, up to $200 off on lenses and up to $180 off on accessories. Click here to see all the Olympus deals.

Sigma savings

Save up to $500 and get a free USB dock and filter with select lenses. Click here to see all the Sigma deals.

Other gear

In addition to the Olympus and Sigma deals above, there are several other deals that B&H is offering.

Lead photo by Jack Cohen on Unsplash

