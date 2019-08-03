Olympus, Sigma and more savings in August from B&H

To celebrate the end of summer, B&H Photo Video is having huge savings on several cameras, lenses and other photography gear. We’ve listed a few of our favorite deals below. These deals won’t last long!
Olympus specials
Savings include up to $500 off on cameras, up to $200 off on lenses and up to $180 off on accessories. Click here to see all the Olympus deals.
- OM-D E-M10 Mark III with 14-42mm EZ lens: $599; save $200
- OM-D E-M1 Mark II with 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO and 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO lenses: $3697; save $500
- M.Zuiko Digital ED 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO lens: $1299; save $200
- M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-40mm f/2.8 PRO lens: $799; save $200
- M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm f/4 IS PRO lens: $2349; save $150
- M.Zuiko 17mm f/1.2 PRO lens: $999; save $200
- M.Zuiko 25mm f/1.2 PRO lens: $999; save $200
- M.Zuiko Digital ED 60mm f/2.8 Macro lens: $349; save $150
- Portrait Lens Kit with 45mm f/1.8 and 75mm f/1.8 lenses: $899; save $100
- FL-900R Electronic Flash: $399; save $180
Sigma savings
Save up to $500 and get a free USB dock and filter with select lenses. Click here to see all the Sigma deals.
- 10-20mm f/3.5 EX DC HSM Lens for Canon/Nikon/Pentax/Sigma/Sony A: $329; save $320
- 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art Lens for Canon/Nikon/Sigma: $1079; save $220
- 35mm f/1.4 DG HSM Art Lens for Canon/Nikon/Pentax/Sigma/Sony A: $699; save $200. Also available for Sony E.
- 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sport Lens for Canon/Nikon/Sigma: $1259; save $240
- 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM Contemporary Lens for Canon/Nikon/Sigma: $609; save $190
- 105mm f/2.8 EX DG OS HSM Macro Lens for Canon/Nikon/Sigma: $469; save $500
- 120-300mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Sports Lens for Canon/Nikon/Sigma: $3099; save $500
Other gear
In addition to the Olympus and Sigma deals above, there are several other deals that B&H is offering.
- Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 with Accessories Kit: $1497.99; save $500
- Nikon Z 6 camera with 24-70mm lens (refurbished): $1799; save $800
- SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable USB 3.1 Type-C External SSD: $166.50; save $150
- Microsoft 12.3″ Surface Pro 6 with Pro Type Cover: $779; save $250 with an instant coupon
- Apple MacBook Pro 13.3″ with Touch Bar (Mid 2018, Space Gray): $1549; $250 off
Lead photo by Jack Cohen on Unsplash