Olympus releases 2x teleconverter, firmware and software updates

Early this morning, Olympus announced availability and additional details of its MC-20 teleconverter. The company also released a new 3.0 firmware for its OM-D E-M1 Mark II camera, as well as a 1.1 firmware for the recently-released E-M1X camera.

MC-20 Teleconverter

Originally announced earlier this year, the MC-20 is Olympus’ latest entry into the teleconverter space, providing a 2x conversion for some of its PRO level of lenses. The MC-20 joins the MC-14 (1.4x) as teleconverters crafted for the Olympus system.

The MC-20 will work with the 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO and 300mm f/4 PRO lenses. When attached to the 300mm f/4 lens, users will be able to photograph at 600mm, a full-frame field of view equivalent to that of a 1200mm. The teleconverter will also work with the upcoming 150-400mm f/4.5 PRO lens, which has a built-in 1.25x teleconverter. With both teleconverters active, a full-frame field of view equivalency of 2000mm will be accessible.

The teleconverter features a 9-element, 4-group lens construction, helping to suppress various types of aberrations. The design also helps prevent ghosts and flares due to zero coating. The MC-20 is dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof to -10ºC, and features 5-axis image stabilization and fast autofocus capabilities.

The MC-20 is available now for a retail price of $429.99.

Olympus Workspace update

An update to Olympus Workspace is available beginning today, and brings USB RAW Data Edit functionality, allowing for faster RAW processing by connecting the E-M1 Mark II or E-M1X cameras to a computer. Also added is the ability to composite up to 999 images for focus stacking, as well as Lighten Composite, making it possible to create images similar to Olympus’ Live Composite function. Darken Composite has also been added.

To download the latest version of Olympus Workspace, visit getolympus.com.

E-M1 Mark II firmware version 3.0

The latest firmware for the E-M1 Mark II camera, available for download starting today, brings in some of the features from Olympus’ E-M1X camera. Version 3.0 adds high-precision autofocus performance and high image quality currently available on the E-M1X.

Autofocus upgrades

The upgrade utilizes the algorithm present on the E-M1X. C-AF Center Priority delivers high precision tracking of moving subjects and sudden subject movement. When using S-AF, AF precision for still subjects is also improved as compared to firmware version 2.3. Video autofocus performance is also improved by actively using information from the on-chip Phase Detection AF sensor.

Group 25-point has also been added to the AF target modes. C-AF Center Priority is also available in 5-point, 9-point and 25-point. Finally, C-AF+MF is available, allowing users to quickly switch to manual focus by turning the focus ring on applicable lenses.

Image quality

Low light has also been focused on, and with version 3.0 users will be able to achieve -6.0EV with an f/1.2 lens, offering an ISO 100 equivalent for S-AF shooting. Low ISO processing has also been added, offering a higher resolution when shooting at lower ISO sensitivity. When compared to firmware version 2.3, noise that occurs when shooting at high ISO sensitivity is improved by approximately one-third of a step.

Enhanced operability

In addition to the quality enhancements above, version 3.0 offers:

Anti-flicker shooting, to prevent unstable exposure when sequential shooting. Helpful when photographing in places like a gymnasium.

OM-Log400 movie mode, allowing users to shoot video without loss of detail in shadows or highlight blowouts.

Frame Rate Priority added to Live View Boost/On2 display. Presents images at a comfortable brightness, even in dark situations.

Focus stacking improvements, allowing users to select between 3-15 shots taken. Guides have also been added to the shooting area.

Quick image selection added

Setting changes and playback display while writing to a memory card is now possible.

Instant Film filter.

ISO L100 added.

Compatibility with USB RAW Data Edit in Olympus Workspace.

To get started on updating your E-M1 Mark II, download Digital Camera Updater at getolympus.com.

E-M1X firmware version 1.1

The first firmware update for the E-M1X provides compatibility with USB RAW Data Edit in Olympus Workspace.

To get started on updating your E-M1X, download Digital Camera Updater at getolympus.com.