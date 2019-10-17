Olympus has just announced the OM-D E-M5 Mark III, the follow-up to the mid-range Mark II camera that was released on February 2015.

Highlights include a 20-megapixel Live MOS sensor, 5-Axis in-body Image Stabilization with up to 5.5 EV steps of compensation (6.5 steps with Sync IS), 30 fps sequential shooting, high speed and precision autofocus capabilities and more. The full spec list is detailed below.

Full specs

20-megapixel Live MOS sensor

121-point all cross-type on-chip phase detection autofocus

TruePic VIII image-processing engine

5.5 steps of image stabilization (6.5 steps with Sync IS)

Up to 30 frames per second sequential shooting speeds

Six AF target options, including single, 5-point, 9-point, 25-point, 121-point and small

AF/AE tracking up to 10 frames per second or 30 fps with focus and exposure locked after the first frame

Touch autofocus and shutter on the LCD screen

Cinema4K at 24p, 4K at 30p, Full HD at 30fps, All-Intra and 60p

Live Composite and Live Bulb modes

Pro Capture mode

Built-in focus stacking

Tripod High Res Shot

Anti-flicker shooting

2.36 million-dot, high-contrast OLED electronic viewfinder

1/8000s mechanical shutter

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections

USB charging

One UHS-II SD card slot

ECG-5 external grip available for $169.99

Available in silver or black

Gallery

Highlighted features

The E-M5 Mark III includes a redesigned image stabilization unit in an effort to deliver the smallest body possible. Based on camera shake information obtained from the high-sensitivity gyro sensor and image analysis, the TruePic VIII image processor precisely controls the image stabilization unit.

Dramatic improvements in power-saving make it possible to use a more compact BLS-50 battery without losing battery life over the previous generation. The camera body is approximately 55% the volume of competitive full-frame mirrorless systems and features a dustproof, splashproof and freezeproof weather-sealed design.

The camera features the same 20-megapixel Live MOS sensor found in the E-M1 Mark II camera, as well as the TruePic VIII image-processing engine for faster performance. It is equipped with 121-point all-cross type on-chip Phase Detection autofocus for precision focusing. Six autofocus targets are available, including a new 25-point option.

Availability and pricing

The E-M5 Mark III will be available in late November at a suggested retail price of $1199.99. A package including the 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens will retail for $1799.99. Pre-orders are available beginning today.

Stay tuned for our complete in-depth review on the E-M5 Mark III.