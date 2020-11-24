Olympus has announced some huge Black Friday savings starting November 27, 2020, to go along with some already amazing deals on cameras and lenses.

Save $850 on the OM-D E-M1 Mark II

From November 27-December 3, 2020, you can save $850 on the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark II camera body. This professional-grade body is perfect for the on-the-go photographer, with weather sealing and image stabilization you won’t find anywhere else. Coupled with one of Olympus’ PRO lenses, you’ll get professional results from this small camera system that you never thought were possible!

Just getting started with photography? Olympus is also offering $350 off its OM-D E-M10 Mark III kit, which comes with a 14-42mm EZ lens. This is the perfect camera to learn photography, with its compact form factor and features that make it easy to create stunning images.

More great deals

In addition to the huge savings on the E-M1 Mark II and E-M10 Mark III, you can save on these great items from Olympus through November 26, 2020:

Cameras

OM-D E-M1X Body: $1999; savings of $1000

$1999; savings of $1000 OM-D E-M1 Mark III Body: $1399.99; savings of $400

$1399.99; savings of $400 OM-D E-M5 Mark III Body: $899.99; savings of $300

$899.99; savings of $300 OM-D E-M10 Mark IV Body: $549.99; savings of $200

Lenses