Olympus has announced its Black Friday deals scheduled to begin November 27, 2019 after Midnight ET. The deals will run through December 3, 2019. Check out our complete gift guide and start shopping these deals!

Save $400 on the OM-D E-M1X

With an integrated vertical grip and 7 EV stops of stablization performance, the E-M1X is perfect for the micro four-thirds professional. Originally $2999.99, the E-M1X is on sale for $2599.99 — a $400 savings! You can combine the E-M1X with the M.Zuiko 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO lens and save $500, for total package cost of $3999.98. Read our review.

Save $300 on the OM-D E-M5 Mark III and 14-150mm f/4-5.6 kit

Save $300 on the just-released OM-D E-M5 Mark III camera and 14-150mm f/4-5.6 II lens. This new camera from Olympus features 121-point cross-type Phase Detection autofocus, and up to 5.5 EV stops of stabilization performance. You can experience up to 30fps of sequential shooing! Originally $1799.99, now $1499.99. Read our review.

Save $250 on the OM-D E-M10 Mark III

Save $250 on Olympus’ entry-level mirrorless camera, the OM-D E-M10 Mark III. This compact camera features 4K Ultra HD video recording, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, as well as in-body 5-Axis image stabilization. Originally $649.99, now just $399.99.

Save $200 on select PRO lenses

Olympus is offering $200 savings on select PRO lenses, including:

12-40mm f/2.8 PRO

40-150mm f/2.8 PRO

17mm f/1.2 PRO

25mm f/1.2 PRO

45mm f/1.2 PRO

300mm f/4.0 IS PRO

There are several other savings on Olympus lenses as well, including $150 off the 12-100mm f/4.0 IS PRO and 7-14mm f/2.8 PRO.