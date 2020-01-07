On Monday, Nikon introduced its latest DSLR — the D780 — to attendees at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in addition to a few new lenses. The camera is a follow-up to the popular full-frame D750, originally released in 2014.

The new D780

While the full-frame D780 has some of the same specs as its predecessor, there are several new features to be excited about — including some brought over from its Z series of mirrorless cameras. Here’s a quick look at the specs:

24.5 megapixels

7 fps continuous shooting

ISO 100-51,200; expandable up to 204,800

4K UHD video recording at 30/25/24p

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

51-point autofocus system

273-point on-sensor phase-detection autofocus in Live View

EXPEED 6 image processing engine

10-Bit N-Log and new HDR (HLG) video shooting

Built-in timecode

Face and eye detection autofocus in Live View

Silent shooting mode at 12 fps

Tilting touchscreen

Dual UHS-II SD card slots

The power’s in Live View

What’s exciting here for Nikon users? To start, the 273-point phase-detection autofocus system in Live View brings some really cool capabilities that haven’t been seen in Nikon DSLRs before. This allows for a better optimized Live View experience, and enables face and eye-detection autofocus capabilities.

That’s not all — utilizing Live View also means you can achieve silent shooting up to 12 fps, at full resolution.

Other cool upgrades

There’s a few other notable creative possibilities with the D780. Timelapse mode has been extended, allowing you to create a timelapse from photos captured with the interval timer in the camera.

There’s also a multiple exposure option, which can be created while shooting consecutive photos or combining any photo previously shot in the camera’s retouch menu. Finally, Focus Shift Mode makes focus stacking easy, automatically taking a series of images — up to 300 shots — and continually adjusting the focus position.

Pricing and availability

The Nikon D780 retails for $2296.96, and is available now for preorder. The camera is set to be released in late January 2020.

New lenses

In addition to the D780, Nikon also announced two new lenses — the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S and the 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR.

Z 70-200mm f/2.8

One of the most popular lenses for cameras, Nikon has finally brought its 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom to the Z mirrorless camera system. This lens features a close focus distance and 5 stops of built-in optical VR image stabilization. It will be available in February 2020 and retail for $2596.95. Click here to preorder yours.

120-300mm f/2.8

This new F-mount telephoto zoom offers a wide reach for sports, wildlife and portrait photographers. Featuring a newly-developed Short-wavelength Refractive (SR) lens element, the lens provides perfectly detailed shots and exceptional color rendering. The lens will be available in February 2020 and retail for $9499.95. Preorders are not yet available.