It doesn’t matter what genre you shoot, someone always asks what gear you use. While I do believe that it’s the craft that is important, I do have a few favorite go-to lenses I always pull out of my bag.

So here are my favorite E-mount lenses for portraits, which I use with my Sony a7R III.

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8

This Tamron 28-75mm lens is my studio workhorse. I use it for still life, product shots and portraits. I can shoot anywhere from 28-75mm in my small studio. and shoot from f/2.8–f/14 for light painting.

It’s quick to focus and quiet. It’s small, compact and lightweight, which means I can hold it for ages without getting the whole dead arm thing from larger bulkier lenses.

Sony 50mm f/2.8 Macro

I simple adore the Sony 50mm macro and use it all the time for macro, flowers, bugs and product shots. Most people prefer a 90mm or even a 105mm macro, but I must admit for in the studio, the 50mm is terrific.

The fact that it is really small and lightweight is an added bonus. I must admit it is a little bothersome to shoot bees as it gets me a little too close to the action, but in the studio I love it.

Tamron 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3

Technically the Tamron 70-300mm lens is not a still life or even a macro lens as such. But it is a gorgeous lens to use. No, it does not have a wide-open aperture, like the two lenses I mentioned above. But add some extension tubes and give it a little room, and it can create macro magic — especially at 200mm or 300mm. That luscious creamy bokeh is divine!