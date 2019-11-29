Black Friday is finally here, and we hope you’re sipping on a coffee and thinking of all things photography this morning! We’ve rounded up some great deals for you — check out our part one and part two articles. And here we are again, with even more deals for you to enjoy!

To get started with any of these deals, visit our Holiday Shopping Guide for links and more details.

Experience a Santa Fe Workshop

Travel across the world and learn photography techniques through Santa Fe Workshops! Use the code SPRING10% to receive 10% off for the first six people who register for any of the following:

Introduction to Photographic Lighting, with Nick Rapaz

A Natural Eye: The Expressive Landscape, with Eddie Soloway

Environmental Portraiture, with Kevin Kubota

Personal Mythologies + Painterly Images, with Tami Bone

Visual Storytelling: Get Started, with Bob Sacha

Cutting-Edge Lighting Techniques, with Michael Clark

Daring to See the World in New Ways, with Maggie Steber

Travel Photography: The Poetry of Place, with Jim Richardson

Shadow and Light in Black & White, with Renie Haiduk

Bringing Ideas to Life: Crafting Personal Projects, with Brandon Thibodeaux

Collecting and Creating the Digital Collage, with Fran Forman

Search your Lightroom Classic catalog with Excire Search

Use Excire Search Pro to search through your Lightroom Classic photos when you most need them! Utilizing artificial intelligence, Excire Search products lets you search by photo example, faces and keyword, all without relying on the cloud. Excire Search Pro is just $29 beginning today!

X-Rite calibration products

X-Rite is offering some great discounts on its calibration products, including a $200 instant rebate on the i1Photo Pro 2! With the i1Photo Pro 2, you can get perfect color every time, and create custom camera, monitor, projector, scanner and RGB printer profiles. You can even calibrate your phone with X-Rite ColorTRUE free mobile apps for iOS!

Finally, look for savings on the ColorChecker Passport Photo 2, i1 Display Pro and i1 Studio products.

Drobo storage solutions

Get 10% off any product in the Drobo Store with the code PHOTOFOCUS! Protect your photos, video and other data with products like the Drobo 5D3, 5C and 8D. Using BeyondRAID technology, you can pool disk drives together for increased capacity and reliability. Prevent data loss with Drobo!

Serge Ramelli training

Get 40% off Serge Ramelli’s Lightroom Universe Masterclass Bundle! In this course, master your photography bundle using the full Adobe Lightroom suite! Included are 96 lessons with over nine hours of training and 85 RAW files. You’ll learn Lightroom Classic, Lightroom and Lightroom Mobile.

You’ll learn how to import and organize photos, retouching techniques, creating and working with presets, HDR modes and more!

Mark Rossetto Photography Business Coaching

Get your business on track with Mark Rossetto, a photography business coach who, as a photographer, was photographing 500 families and 20 weddings per year. Save 30% on Mark’s sprint courses or the Master Your Marketing course! Just use the code Blackfriday2019 during checkout to get started.

MagMod lighting modifiers

For Black Friday, MagMod is offering up to 25% off plus bonus cash for every $100 you spend! After Friday, and through Cyber Monday, you’ll continue to get up to 25% off MagMod products.

WANDRD bags and backpacks

WANDRD is offering 20% off site-wide (excluding the DUO and Fanny) plus free shipping! Check out WANDRD’s new camera cubes and PRVKE backpack combo, or go with the HEXAD duffel to carry more on your next trip.