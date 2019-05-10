Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Peter Hurley | Photofocus Podcast May 10, 2019 by Photofocus
Welcome to Mind Your Own Business! Premier headshot photographer and education Peter Hurley joins us today!
We discuss:
- How Peter got his unconventional start in photography, and how his background gave him a unique edge
- The importance of having a plan for your gear
- Trends where photographers seem to be struggling with their portfolio
- The importance of having good “taste” when building a portfolio
- How to get great images at conventions like Shutterfest
- The difference between copying someone’s shot at a convention and being able to recreate your own great shot on your own
- Tips for interacting with your portrait subjects and putting them at ease
- Advice for photographers who want to break into headshot photography
Peter can be found at:
- PeterHurley.com: Peter’s portfolio site
- HeadshotCrew.com: coaching platform and referral engine for headshot photography
- HeadshotMania.com: Peter’s upcoming headshot event March 19, 2020
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.