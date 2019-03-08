Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Michele Celentano | Photofocus Podcast March 8, 2019 by Photofocus Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with family portrait photographer Michele Celentano!

We discuss:

How Michele got started with her career

The importance of education in every photographer’s career

The role empathy plays when interacting with client

The role psychology plays during a portrait session

The best types of workshops photographers can take to strengthen their skillset

Why every photographer needs a “backup skillset” to better serve unexpected requests from their clients

Why it’s important to always be curious and willing to explore outside of your genre

The areas many photographers struggle with

How we can improve the photography industry as a whole

Advice for photographers who want to break into portrait photography

Check out Michele’s client letter for printing images HERE.

It’s a great reminder that so many of the greatest memories in people’s lives deserve the best presentation, the highest quality and everything we can do to preserve them for future generations.

Check out Michele’s Family Posing program at FamilyPosing.com

Get ready to take your posing techniques to the next level in this educational series!

You can find Michele at:

MicheleCelentano.com: Michele’s portfolio website

Instagram: @michelecelentanophotographer

Facebook Group: Family Posing with Michele Celentano

