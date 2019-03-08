Photofocus

Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Michele Celentano | Photofocus Podcast March 8, 2019

Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Michele Celentano | Photofocus Podcast March 8, 2019

Welcome to the Mind Your Own Business Podcast! Today we chat with family portrait photographer Michele Celentano!

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.

Images copyright Michele Celentano.

We discuss:

  • How Michele got started with her career
  • The importance of education in every photographer’s career
  • The role empathy plays when interacting with client
  • The role psychology plays during a portrait session
  • The best types of workshops photographers can take to strengthen their skillset
  • Why every photographer needs a “backup skillset” to better serve unexpected requests from their clients
  • Why it’s important to always be curious and willing to explore outside of your genre
  • The areas many photographers struggle with
  • How we can improve the photography industry as a whole
  • Advice for photographers who want to break into portrait photography

Check out Michele’s client letter for printing images HERE.

It’s a great reminder that so many of the greatest memories in people’s lives deserve the best presentation, the highest quality and everything we can do to preserve them for future generations.

Check out Michele’s Family Posing program at FamilyPosing.com

Get ready to take your posing techniques to the next level in this educational series!

You can find Michele at:

  • MicheleCelentano.com: Michele’s portfolio website
  • Instagram: @michelecelentanophotographer
  • Facebook Group: Family Posing with Michele Celentano

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

